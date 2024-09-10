 | Tue, Sep 10, 2024
Volleyball drama fills MV gym

Close matches were the norm as Marmaton Valley Junior High's volleyball team took both visiting Pleasanton and Yates Center to three sets. But the visitors prevailed in both matches.

September 10, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Kinley Vance delivers during a match Monday. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team took things to the brink Monday, but could not come up with a victory.

Marmaton Valley came up short in a pair of three-set nail-biters.

The first was a 26-24, 22-25, 27-25 thriller against Pleasanton.

Marmaton Valley got the early jump on Yates Center in the second match, but wound up on the short end of a 21-25, 25-15 and 25-8 defeat.

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Clara Ferguson receives the ball Monday.Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

In the Pleasanton game, Kinsley Vance led Marmaton Valley with 13 points, followed by Clara Ferguson with seven, Kenna Bryant-Boone and Reagan Marshall with six apiece, Grayce Dodson five and Emily Heskett and Kloie Snavely, two apiece.

Vance scored eight against Yates Center, Bryant-Boone six, Marshall five, Ferguson four and Dodson and Layten Blevins, one apiece.

Yates Center Middle School’s Loryn Kress goes up for a block against Marmaton Valley Monday.Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS / Iola Register

Results from Yates Center’s match against Pleasanton were unavailable.

Marmaton Valley travels to Uniontown Thursday. Yates Center travels next Monday to Crest.

