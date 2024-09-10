Volleyball drama fills MV gym

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team took things to the brink Monday, but could not come up with a victory.

Marmaton Valley came up short in a pair of three-set nail-biters.

The first was a 26-24, 22-25, 27-25 thriller against Pleasanton.

Marmaton Valley got the early jump on Yates Center in the second match, but wound up on the short end of a 21-25, 25-15 and 25-8 defeat. Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Clara Ferguson receives the ball Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

In the Pleasanton game, Kinsley Vance led Marmaton Valley with 13 points, followed by Clara Ferguson with seven, Kenna Bryant-Boone and Reagan Marshall with six apiece, Grayce Dodson five and Emily Heskett and Kloie Snavely, two apiece.

Vance scored eight against Yates Center, Bryant-Boone six, Marshall five, Ferguson four and Dodson and Layten Blevins, one apiece. Yates Center Middle School’s Loryn Kress goes up for a block against Marmaton Valley Monday. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS / Iola Register

Results from Yates Center’s match against Pleasanton were unavailable.

Marmaton Valley travels to Uniontown Thursday. Yates Center travels next Monday to Crest.