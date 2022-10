Janae Granere bumps the ball for Marmaton Valley High Saturday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MADISON — The 2022 volleyball season ended a bit sooner than hoped for Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center High’s volleyball teams Saturday.

Despite holding the top two seeds, Crest and Marmaton Valley failed to advance to Saturday’s Class 1A-I substate championship.

The Lady Lancers, seeded first, were ousted by Madison-Hamilton in its first match of the day, while the Wildcats were taken out by eventual substate champion Olpe in the semifinal round.