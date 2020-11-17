Volleyball standouts make net gains

Marmaton Valley High’s success on the volleyball court has garnered the Wildcats plenty of postseason acclaim.
The Wildcats went 20-12 and secured the school’s first substate championship in 41 years before bowing out in the Class 1A-II state quarterfinals.
Spearheading the charge was a quartet of Wildcats, led by freshman Raveyn Kegler.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives