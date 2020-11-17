Menu Search Log in

Volleyball standouts make net gains

By

Sports

November 17, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Marmaton Valley junior Aly Ard earned Tri Valley League honorable mention in a stellar season with the Wildcats. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Marmaton Valley High’s success on the volleyball court has garnered the Wildcats plenty of postseason acclaim.

Marmaton Valley’s Raveyn Kegler

The Wildcats went 20-12 and secured the school’s first substate championship in 41 years before bowing out in the Class 1A-II state quarterfinals.

Spearheading the charge was a quartet of Wildcats, led by freshman Raveyn Kegler.

