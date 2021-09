BURLINGTON — Iola High’s volleyball team continued its busy slate Saturday, with a full day of tournament games in Burlington.

The Mustangs went 2-3 on the day, coming from behind to knock off Southern Coffey County in three sets, falling to Fredonia, Emporia and Lyndon before ending the day with a straight-sets win over Waverly.

Humboldt’s Lady Cubs went 4-1 on the day, finishing in third place after winning over Burlington in the third-place match.