Wacker, Hesse make history as first IHS female wrestlers to qualify for state

PAOLA — Iola High School freshman Addilyn Wacker and sophomore Zoie Hesse became the first two female wrestlers in school history to qualify for state Saturday.

Wacker (25-8) qualified after winning the Kansas 4A Regional tournament in the 130-pound weight class title while Hesse (28-3) took third as the pair cemented their names in the annals of IHS wrestling.

“We’ve been together for a long time, and worked hard to get here,” Iola coach John Taylor said. “It didn’t just happen here. It took a lot of years to get to this point. This is big for the program.”

Along with becoming the first state qualifier in school history, Wacker also became IHS’ first regional champion. She qualified for state after opening the tournament Friday with a 7-0 decision over Tonganoxie senior Grace Vanderwide (16-20), then in the semifinals secured a second-period pin on Louisburg freshman Brianna Caraway (16-20) — putting Wacker in Saturday’s final.

“I came into this season wanting to try my best and get as far as I could,” Wacker said. “I didn’t think I would be regional champion, but I tried my best to reach my goal.”

On the other end of the bracket, Prairie View sophomore Lexi Freeman (19-7), who pinned Wacker for the Pioneer tournament title, fell in the second round via pin by Wellsville junior, and eventual regional runner-up, Morgan Mietchen (27-9). With Freeman in the consolation bracket and Wacker already defeating Mietchen with an 8-0 major decision at the Frontier League Tournament, all Wacker had to do was repeat history in order to make history. Wacker won via major decision 14-3.

“I had a game plan before the match, and I followed through with it. I think really well (on the mat) and that led to a lot of other things,” Wacker said.

Hesse cruises after seminal falter

As for Hesse, still hot off winning the Pioneer League title, she confidently made her way through the bracket. She qualified for state after opening the tournament with a first-period pin of Coffeyville sophomore Melissa Escudero (13-15), then pinned Columbus freshman Adalynn Hutto (25-11) in similar fashion.

In the semifinals, Hesse fell to Holton sophomore Marley Gilliland (37-7), who went on to win the title. Despite the loss, Hesse said her confidence never faltered. With her state bid secured, the only risk at stake was her seeding by tournament officials.

Hesse scored a pair of pins over Tonganoxie junior Katy Duncan (25-19) and Hutto respectively on her way to earning a bronze medal. Looking forward, Hesse knows she has much more work ahead as she prepares for her Feb. 28 state competition.

“I feel pretty good. Last year, I didn’t place. This year, I got third,” Hess said. “My loss was at the end of the day. I could sleep on it and be ready the next day for my other two matches. I feel like I just gave it my all. I went what coach calls my ‘beast-mode.’”

A milestone for the program

While Hesse and Wacker’s state qualifications are historic, Coach Taylor feels their success will benefit the blossoming program. Once news broke Friday regarding their success on the mat, they became social media darlings over the weekend. Taylor said their success allows other athletes to see the potential in women’s wrestling, which the Associated Press reported as of April 2024 was the fastest growing women’s sport in America.

“All of the attention they brought this weekend. From looking at social media — a lot of people are noticing,” Taylor said. “It will only grow from here on out because of that. People are noticing what we’re doing. The girls wrestling team in Iola can be the best team we have in this town if girls will come out and give it a chance.”

Boys battle for state bids next Friday