WADA turns to AI to catch dopers

A global effort is afoot to catch athletes who cheat through illegal means, such as with steroids or blood doping. Now, investigators are trying artificial intelligence to help flag violators.

May 27, 2020 - 10:10 AM

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With sports around the world shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Anti-Doping Agency is looking to artificial intelligence as a new way to detect athletes who cheat.

WADA is funding four projects in Canada and Germany, looking at whether AI could spot signs of drug use which might elude even experienced human investigators. It’s also grappling with the ethical issues around the technology.

Athletes won’t be suspended solely on the word of a machine. Instead, AI is a tool to flag up suspect athletes and make sure they get tested.

