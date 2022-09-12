Wallace comfortably wins at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bubba Wallace was so comfortable cruising around Kansas Speedway on Sunday that he told his team over the radio in the closing laps that he didn’t want to know who was chasing him or how far back they might be.

He probably would have smiled knowing it was his boss.

Denny Hamlin managed to trim into Wallace’s lead down the stretch, but the co-owner with Michael Jordan of the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing ultimately ran out of time. Wallace took the checkered flag for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory, and made it back-to-back weeks that a non-playoff driver won a postseason race.