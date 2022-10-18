 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Wallace ignores mantra

No one can predict what NASCAR might do about Wallace’s repeated shoves of Larson. Fighting is a popular element of the sport, and NASCAR doesn’t consistently police fisticuffs.

October 18, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. A noose was found in Wallace's car garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, June 21, 2020, NASCAR announced. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bubba Wallace adopted the mantra of “Peace. Love. Understanding.” to push back against the negativity and vitriol so often hurled his way.

There was nothing peaceful or understanding about Wallace’s skirmish with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the weekend. Wallace appeared to deliberately crash the reigning NASCAR champion in a dangerous retaliatory move Sunday and then he tried to fight Larson.

Now NASCAR is in a no-win situation as it decides whether Wallace was out of line.

