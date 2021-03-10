Menu Search Log in

Want to improve college basketball? Stop the endless marches to the monitor

While instant replay can be a critical factor in some college basketball games, the repeated trips to the monitor at the end of games can cause more harm than it helps. The repeated reviews are making the games longer and less entertaining, one columnist says.

March 10, 2021 - 8:50 AM

Photo by Michael Hickey / Getty Images / TNS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You may think the bane of our existence is rude people, or one open checkout line at the crowded grocery store, or the person who steals the parking spot you were patiently waiting to occupy. To me, it’s an open-and-shut case. The bane of our existence is the replay monitor.

Since it’s the season, we’re talking college basketball here, a sport in which the games keep growing longer. Last Saturday was a perfect example, it being the final Saturday of the regular season, one chock full of televised games, very few of which we saw from start to finish.

Thanks to a pair of preceding games running long, by the time CBS got to Illinois at Ohio State, its 4 p.m. game, the Buckeyes had an 11-10 lead. Same thing on ESPN, where by the time the World Wide Leader got to Virginia at Louisville, its 4 p.m. game, the visiting Cavaliers had a 12-6 advantage. You get the picture. Actually, you don’t get the picture. Not all of it.

