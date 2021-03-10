Want to improve college basketball? Stop the endless marches to the monitor

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You may think the bane of our existence is rude people, or one open checkout line at the crowded grocery store, or the person who steals the parking spot you were patiently waiting to occupy. To me, it’s an open-and-shut case. The bane of our existence is the replay monitor.

Since it’s the season, we’re talking college basketball here, a sport in which the games keep growing longer. Last Saturday was a perfect example, it being the final Saturday of the regular season, one chock full of televised games, very few of which we saw from start to finish.

Thanks to a pair of preceding games running long, by the time CBS got to Illinois at Ohio State, its 4 p.m. game, the Buckeyes had an 11-10 lead. Same thing on ESPN, where by the time the World Wide Leader got to Virginia at Louisville, its 4 p.m. game, the visiting Cavaliers had a 12-6 advantage. You get the picture. Actually, you don’t get the picture. Not all of it.