War on 54: Iola girls fall short, while Humboldt Cubs take the crown

Iola HIgh’s girls were denied in their quest for a War on 54 Tournament championship Friday.

Cherryvale High broke open a defensive battle by hitting five 3-pointers after intermission to pull away for a 41-31 victory.

In boys play, Humboldt High followed up a hard-fought win over host Iola on Thursday with another nail biter in the championship game against Anderson County.

The Cubs held a 12-point lead at the half, and parried several Bulldog challenges down the stretch to win, 57-53.

Meanwhile, Iola’s Mustangs rebounded nicely from its heartbreaker against Humboldt, taking control in the second quarter to defeat Marmaton Valley, 67-44, in the third-place game.

Also taking third place were Humboldt’s girls, courtesy of a 53-28 win over St. Paul.

Both of Crest’s teams prevailed in their respective tournament finales.

The Lancer boys pulled away in the second half to defeat Cherryvale, 57-36. The Lady Lancers defeated Anderson county, 42-30.

Yates Center High’s girls rallied for a 34-33 win over Fort Scott’s junior varsity in the seventh-place game. The Wildcat boys came up short in their rally, falling 50-42 in their seventh-place matchup.

War on 54

Boys

Championship game

Humboldt 57, Anderson County 53

Third place game

Iola 67, Marmaton Valley 44

Fifth place game

Crest 57, Cherryvale 36

Seventh place game

St. Paul 50, Yates Center 42

Girls

Championship game

Cherryvale 41, Iola 31

Third place game

Humboldt 53, St. Paul 28

Fifth place game

Crest 42, Anderson County 30

Seventh place game

Yates Center 34, Fort Scott JV 33