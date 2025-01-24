War on 54: Iola girls fall short, while Humboldt Cubs take the crown

Iola HIgh’s girls were denied in their quest for a War on 54 Tournament championship Friday.
Cherryvale High broke open a defensive battle by hitting five 3-pointers after intermission to pull away for a 41-31 victory.
In boys play, Humboldt High followed up a hard-fought win over host Iola on Thursday with another nail biter in the championship game against Anderson County.
The Cubs held a 12-point lead at the half, and parried several Bulldog challenges down the stretch to win, 57-53.
Meanwhile, Iola’s Mustangs rebounded nicely from its heartbreaker against Humboldt, taking control in the second quarter to defeat Marmaton Valley, 67-44, in the third-place game.
Also taking third place were Humboldt’s girls, courtesy of a 53-28 win over St. Paul.
Both of Crest’s teams prevailed in their respective tournament finales.
The Lancer boys pulled away in the second half to defeat Cherryvale, 57-36. The Lady Lancers defeated Anderson county, 42-30.
Yates Center High’s girls rallied for a 34-33 win over Fort Scott’s junior varsity in the seventh-place game. The Wildcat boys came up short in their rally, falling 50-42 in their seventh-place matchup.
War on 54
Boys
Championship game
Humboldt 57, Anderson County 53
Third place game
Iola 67, Marmaton Valley 44
Fifth place game
Crest 57, Cherryvale 36
Seventh place game
St. Paul 50, Yates Center 42
Girls
Championship game
Cherryvale 41, Iola 31
Third place game
Humboldt 53, St. Paul 28
Fifth place game
Crest 42, Anderson County 30
Seventh place game
Yates Center 34, Fort Scott JV 33