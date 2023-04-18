 | Tue, Apr 18, 2023
Warriors, Nets head home down 2-0

The last time Golden State faced a 2-0 series deficit, Stephen Curry was finishing his freshman year at Davidson and Steve Kerr was still in broadcasting. It’s been a while. It was 2007, to be precise. But that’s where the Warriors are again now, having dropped the first two games to the Sacramento Kings.

April 18, 2023 - 1:51 PM

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) scores on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during Game 2 of the first-round NBA playoff series at Golden 1 Center on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The last time Golden State faced a 2-0 series deficit, Stephen Curry was finishing his freshman year at Davidson and coach Steve Kerr was still in broadcasting.

It’s been a while. It was 2007, to be precise.

But that’s where the Warriors are again now, having dropped the first two games to the Sacramento Kings. Also in a 2-0 hole: The Brooklyn Nets, who fell again to the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia simply held serve at home, as did Sacramento, but the pressure is now quite high on both the Warriors and Nets.

