 | Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Was Bowden the greatest ever? You’re dadgum right!

Bobby Bowden, who brought Florida State to college football's summit for more than 30 years, died Sunday at age 91. A columnist declares Bowden the greatest head coach/ambassador college football has ever had.

By

Sports

August 10, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden is carried triumphantly on the shoulders of his players after beating West Virginia, 33-21, in the Gator Bowl at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, January 1, 2010. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/MCT)

One of the proudest moments of my journalism career came in Bobby Bowden’s final news conference as the iconic coach at Florida State University.

It was after he had awkwardly been forced into retirement by former president T.K. Wetherell but was allowed to coach in a career-ending 33-21 victory over West Virginia in the 2010 Gator Bowl.

In the news conference after that Gator Bowl, Bobby was thanking the media for all of their coverage of him and his program over the years — even columnists like me who sometimes criticized him when he lost a big game or when one of his players got arrested or when he hung on too long as FSU’s head coach.

Related
August 10, 2021
December 3, 2019
December 4, 2018
August 2, 2018
Most Popular