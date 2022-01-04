Washington Football Team to announce new name

Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be called the Wolves or RedWolves.

Team president Jason Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.

The new helmets and uniforms will still feature the franchise’s signature burgundy-and-gold colors. A video teasing the reveal also included a “W” logo making an appearance.