 | Tue, Dec 19, 2023
Washington’s DeBoer receives top coaching honor

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, in his second year on the job, has the Huskies in the College Football Playoff. He also has netted the 2023 AP College Football Coach of the Year honor.

December 19, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates with offensive lineman (55) after defeating Washington State, 24-21, to capture the 115th Apple Cup, at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer landing the job at Washington two years ago seemed to be an unheralded transaction at the time.

It has turned out to be a shrewd decision by the Huskies. One might say it’s been perfect.

DeBoer was named The Associated Press coach of the year on Tuesday after leading the Huskies to a 13-0 record, the Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff in just his second year in charge at Washington. The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the CFP championship game on the line.

