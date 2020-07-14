Menu Search Log in

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name

After 87 years, Washington D.C.’s NFL franchise will no longer use Redskins as their name. The team is currently deciding what the new mascot moving forward will be.

July 14, 2020 - 6:33 PM

A hand-painted concrete barrier stands in the parking lot of FedEx Field, home of the NFL's Washington Redskins team, July 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. The team announced Monday that owner Daniel Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working on finding a replacement for its name and logo after 87 years. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday it is dropping the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo, bowing to recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it’s unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S.

The team said it is “retiring” the name and logo and that owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new moniker and design. The announcement came on the old letterhead with the Redskins name because the team technically retains it until a new one is approved.

