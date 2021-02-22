Menu Search Log in

Watts books trip to Hays

Humboldt wrestling standout Andrew Watts has booked his second consecutive trip to the Class 3-2-1A State Tournament, by placing fourth at his substate competition Saturday in Marion. Watts is wrestling in the heavyweight division.

February 22, 2021 - 9:21 AM

Humboldt High’s Andrew Watts, right, prepares to hurl Eureka’s Oliver Wade to the mat in a first-round pin at the Tri-Valley League Wrestling Tournament earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MARION — Humboldt High’s Andrew Watts has extended his wrestling season by picking up a pair of wins Saturday at the Kansas Class 3-2-1A Substate Tournament. 

Watts secured fourth place at substate, pinning Justin Miller of Oskaloosa in the championship quarterfinals before falling in a semifinal round to unbeaten Dane Whalen of Osage City.

That sent Watts to the consolation round, where he secured the state berth by pinning Garrison Craig of Marysville in 1:27.

