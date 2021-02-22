Watts books trip to Hays

MARION — Humboldt High’s Andrew Watts has extended his wrestling season by picking up a pair of wins Saturday at the Kansas Class 3-2-1A Substate Tournament.

Watts secured fourth place at substate, pinning Justin Miller of Oskaloosa in the championship quarterfinals before falling in a semifinal round to unbeaten Dane Whalen of Osage City.

That sent Watts to the consolation round, where he secured the state berth by pinning Garrison Craig of Marysville in 1:27.