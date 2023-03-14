 | Tue, Mar 14, 2023
WBC’s pitching looms large

Some MLB teams don’t want their pitchers throwing on back-to-back days. Others don’t want them to come into the game in the middle of an inning. Still others don’t want them to pitch multiple innings. It’s a big jigsaw puzzle for Mark DeRosa and all the WBC managers. In some games, it goes smoothly. But in others — like against Mexico — it doesn’t go well.

March 14, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Mexico pitcher Julio Urías throws against Colombia during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

PHOENIX (AP) — Mark DeRosa said last week that one of his most important jobs as United States manager during the World Baseball Classic is making sure his players understand the tournament is a competition, not an exhibition.

Just two games in, he sort of undercut his own message.

“Obviously, I want nothing more (than) for these guys to repeat as champions and hold up the trophy,” DeRosa said following Sunday’s 11-5 loss to Mexico. “But I’m not going to do anything to jeopardize these guys’ big league careers.”

