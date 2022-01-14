Weekend sports schedule altered

Iola High School postponed its basketball games at Wellsville, previously scheduled for Friday night. A make-up date has not been determined. Iola’s varsity wrestling mixer against Girard and Uniontown was canceled. Marmaton Valley’s home basketball games against Southeast were also canceled.

As of press time, Yates Center, Humboldt, Southern Coffey County and Crest were scheduled to play their games. For Saturday, Iola’s JV wrestling competition at Labette County and Allen’s home games against Hesston were still scheduled to proceed.