 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Weekend sports schedule altered

As a result of weather and other matters, this weekend's high school sports schedule has changed a little bit. More changes may come after press time.

January 14, 2022 - 2:11 PM

Iola's Maci Miller drives down the floor during the 2021-2022 season Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Iola High School postponed its basketball games at Wellsville, previously scheduled for Friday night. A make-up date has not been determined. Iola’s varsity wrestling mixer against Girard and Uniontown was canceled. Marmaton Valley’s home basketball games against Southeast were also canceled. 

As of press time, Yates Center, Humboldt, Southern Coffey County and Crest were scheduled to play their games. For Saturday, Iola’s JV wrestling competition at Labette County and Allen’s home games against Hesston were still scheduled to proceed.

