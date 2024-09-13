Wellsville blanks Iola

WELLSVILLE — Highlights were few and far between for Iola High Friday, as the Mustangs were shut out in a 48-0 loss to Wellsville.

The Eagles forced three Iola turnovers, including a pair of interception returns for touchdowns, while improving to 2-0 in Pioneer League play and overall.

The Mustangs (1-1 overall; 0-1 in Pioneer League) will host another league rival in Santa Fe Trail next Friday. The Chargers (1-1) are coming off a 46-20 loss to Prairie View.

IN OTHER action involving Register-area teams, Humboldt improved to 2-0 with a 52-14 romp over Cherryvale, Marmaton Valley defeated Yates Center 72-8 and Crest won bit at Northeast-Arma, 46-0.

Humboldt, Marmaton Valley and Crest all will take 2-0 records into their respective Week 3 contests. Humboldt travels to Erie, Marmaton Valley visits Northeast, and Crest hosts Oswego after two straight road games to open the season