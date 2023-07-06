 | Thu, Jul 06, 2023
‘Wembymania’ in Vegas as NBA Summer League begins￼

Victor Wembanyama’s debut at NBA Summer League is Friday night. His highly anticipated showing is sold out, not too different from when a superstar music artist hits the city. 

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, right, shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There are just some tickets that are hard to get in Las Vegas. Like Adele, for example. Or Garth Brooks. Or U2, which starts a residency there this fall.

And now, add Wemby to that list.

Victor Wembanyama’s debut at NBA Summer League is Friday night — and it’s sold out. All 17,500 tickets that were available for Day 1 of the 11-day series of games on the campus of UNLV were gone by sometime Wednesday, largely because of the debut of the 7-foot-3 rookie who will be playing his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform.

