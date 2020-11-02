Menu Search Log in

West Virginia knocks off Kansas State

West Virginia took control in the second quarter and never looked back in a 37-10 win over Kansas State Saturday. The Big 12's best defense limited the Wildcats to 73 yards after halftime.

By

Sports

November 2, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman argues a call with officials during a 2019 game. Kliemans Wildcats suffered a 37-10 setback against West Virginia Saturday. Photo by Bo Rader / Wichita Eagle / TNS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Inconsistent for most of the season, West Virginia finally put together an all-around performance to boast about against a ranked opponent.

Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat No. 16 Kansas State 37-10 on Saturday.

Leddie Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knocked the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.

