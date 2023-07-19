 | Wed, Jul 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Westervelt’s a leader for the Iola Seahorses

Griffin Westervelt earned a number of first place finishes in the freestyle this summer as well as finishing tops in other strokes for his Iola Seahorses.

By

Sports

July 19, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Iola’s Griffin Westervelt competes in the butterfly in Chanute. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Griffin Westervelt raked in the hardware for the Iola Seahorses this summer. 

At last weekend’s SEK League meet, the 16-year-old medaled in each of his seven races, including first place in the 50-yard freestyle, second in the 50-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Even after suffering an injury before the season began, Westervelt started out the season on a high note in Chanute by taking down the top swimmer in the league to earn first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. 

Related
July 5, 2023
June 23, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 25, 2021
Most Popular