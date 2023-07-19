Westervelt’s a leader for the Iola Seahorses

Griffin Westervelt raked in the hardware for the Iola Seahorses this summer.

At last weekend’s SEK League meet, the 16-year-old medaled in each of his seven races, including first place in the 50-yard freestyle, second in the 50-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Even after suffering an injury before the season began, Westervelt started out the season on a high note in Chanute by taking down the top swimmer in the league to earn first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle.