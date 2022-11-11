 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
What to know as Royals head into MLB offseason

It would seem unlikely that the Royals add high-priced free-agents, but they still have areas of need they’ll look to address. They simply may address them through low-risk, high-value type of signings, similar to what they’ve done in the past.

November 11, 2022 - 11:13 AM

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, left, introduced new manager Matt Quatraro during a news conference at Kauffman Stadium on Nov. 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals hired Quatraro to replace Mike Matheny, who was fired at the end of the season. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Major League Baseball’s annual “hot stove” season officially fired up on Thursday afternoon with the start of free agency. More than 160 free agents hit the open market and became eligible to sign with any team, including the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals began their overhaul midseason with trades that sent away veteran players such as Andrew Benintendi, Cam Gallagher, Whit Merrifield and Carlos Santana, as well as youngster Emmanuel Rivera, followed by the dismissals of former president of baseball operations Dayton Moore in September, then manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred in October.

The Royals hired a new manager in Matt Quatraro, and the search for a pitching coach is ongoing.

