What to watch for on Opening Day

After the Dodgers and Padres soft-launched the 2024 MLB season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea last week, the league’s other 28 teams are set to begin the season Thursday.

All eyes remain on Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who will make his home debut with LA amid investigations into his fired interpreter. Zack Wheeler and Spencer Strider square off in a juicy NL East opener between the Phillies and Braves in Philadelphia.

Several stars are set to debut with new teams, including Juan Soto with the Yankees, Josh Hader with the Astros, Corbin Burnes with the Orioles and Matt Chapman with the Giants.