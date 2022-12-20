What World Cup lessons can North America learn?

Sunday’s World Cup final, which ended with Lionel Messi finally grasping the one trophy he’d never won, was the most dramatic in tournament history. It was great theater, a bare-knuckle brawl that played out over 120 minutes and four rounds of penalty kicks before Argentina was declared the victor following a game that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Which raises one very vexing question: What to do for an encore?

The next World Cup kicks off in North America in 3½ years and will be the largest and most complex ever, with a record 48 teams playing 80 games in 16 cities spread across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It’s not so much a soccer tournament as it is a full-scale invasion.