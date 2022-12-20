 | Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

What World Cup lessons can North America learn?

The sports world is still abuzz with Argentina's epic World Cup championship, while the U.S., Canada and Mexico already have set their sights on hosting the 2026 competition. There are important lessons to glean from the most recent tournament hosted by Qatar.

By

Sports

December 20, 2022 - 1:42 PM

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy alongside his team mates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS

Sunday’s World Cup final, which ended with Lionel Messi finally grasping the one trophy he’d never won, was the most dramatic in tournament history. It was great theater, a bare-knuckle brawl that played out over 120 minutes and four rounds of penalty kicks before Argentina was declared the victor following a game that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Which raises one very vexing question: What to do for an encore?

The next World Cup kicks off in North America in 3½ years and will be the largest and most complex ever, with a record 48 teams playing 80 games in 16 cities spread across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It’s not so much a soccer tournament as it is a full-scale invasion.

Related
February 18, 2022
June 18, 2019
June 16, 2018
June 4, 2018
Most Popular