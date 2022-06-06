Whatever Nadal’s future holds, his legacy is secure

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s status for Wimbledon is in doubt because of a chronic problem with his left foot — as is his future in tennis. What’s secure, no matter what happens now, is his legacy.

Nadal got through the French Open, he explained after a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final earned a 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, thanks to the help of a series of numbing injections in his foot.

That, he says, was a one-time deal.