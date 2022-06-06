 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Whatever Nadal’s future holds, his legacy is secure

Rafael Nadal showed once again his clay court brilliance in winning the French Open — his 14th title and 22nd Grand Slam win — despite a chronic left foot injury that may sideline him from Wimbledon in a few weeks.

By

Sports

June 6, 2022 - 1:03 PM

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning against Casper Ruud of Norway during the Men's Singles Final match on Day 15 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022, in Paris, France. Photo by (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s status for Wimbledon is in doubt because of a chronic problem with his left foot — as is his future in tennis. What’s secure, no matter what happens now, is his legacy.

Nadal got through the French Open, he explained after a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final earned a 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, thanks to the help of a series of numbing injections in his foot.

That, he says, was a one-time deal.

Related
June 3, 2022
June 2, 2022
June 1, 2022
January 28, 2022
Most Popular