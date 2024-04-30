White-hot Wildcats wallop Oswego

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High had little trouble on the diamond Monday, extending its winning streak to six games with a pair of lopsided wins over Oswego.

Marmaton Valley’s 23-2 and 15-0 victories move the Wildcats to .500 at 10-10, a previously unthinkable situation after a tough 0-7 start to the 2024 season.

A nine-run second inning in Game 1 set the tone. Every Wildcat batter scored multiple runs as MV extended its lead to 13-0 after three innings and then plated 10 more runs in the fourth to seal the victory.

Dominic Smith paced the offense with three doubles and a single, while driving in three and scoring twice. Brayden Lawson went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Tyler Lord singled and tripled, while Daniel Fewins and Brendon Newman had two singles each. Adding one single each were Garrett Morrison, Kele Michael and Andie Carr.

Michael, Morrison, Lord and Carr all saw action on the mound, allowing a combined six hits while striking out seven. Marmaton Valley High’s Brendon Newman races to first base in a game earlier this season. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

ANY HOPES for a letdown were answered with authority to start the nightcap.

Marmaton Valley sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning, racking up 10 runs on nine hits.

That was more than enough for Fewins, Smith and Lawson, who shared pitching duties and limited Oswego to two hits over four innings with nine strikeouts.

Offensively, Lord had a triple and single, while both Fewins and Lawson had a single and double. Michael smacked a double, Newman and Smith had two singles apiece, and Michael and Morrison chipped in one single apiece.

THE WILDCATS were right back in action Tuesday evening with a makeup doubleheader from last week at Yates Center. Results were unavailable by press time.