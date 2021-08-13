 | Fri, Aug 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

White Sox rally to top NY in ‘Field of Dreams’ classic

The White Sox rallied to beat the Yankees 9-8 on Thursday

By

Sports

August 13, 2021 - 2:02 PM

Photo by David Banks / Getty Images / TNS

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel.

Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said.

Related
August 12, 2021
September 11, 2019
May 30, 2019
April 16, 2019
Most Popular