White Sox rally to top NY in ‘Field of Dreams’ classic

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel.

Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said.