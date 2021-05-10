White Sox sweep reeling Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3 on Sunday, finishing off a three-game sweep and handing the Royals their eighth consecutive loss.

The Royals went winless on its seven-game homestand. They opened the homestand up 1½ games in the division but leave their friendly confides back 3½ games. They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week.

“We’ve got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn’t a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.”