Why UConn’s Geno Auriemma has Caitlin Clark’s back amid WNBA ‘targeting’

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Geno Auriemma has been coaching basketball close to 50 years, and following sports longer than that. He’s well aware of the veteran-versus-rookie dynamic.

But the Hall of Fame UConn women’s coach is troubled by what he has been seeing of Caitlin Clark’s first go-around in the WNBA. Auriemma was asked to weigh in following the UConn Coaches Road Show in Southington on Tuesday.

“Every rookie has to go through the growing pains of being a professional basketball player,” Auriemma said. “And the more attention you get, and in today’s world, attention is No.1, attention brings money … so is she facing the rookie challenge, the rookie hardships that are inherent with being a rookie? Yes. She’s also being targeted.”

Clark, who broke NCAA scoring records at Iowa, which eliminated UConn in the national semifinals, achieved superstar status and such celebrity that her entrance into the WNBA with the Indiana Fever as the No.1 overall pick has helped bring new attention, TV ratings and ticket sales to the the college women’s game. All of that followed her to The W.

But the attention lavished on Clark has brought resentment from some WNBA veterans, some in their words, others in their actions on the court. It came to a head on Sunday when the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter sidled up to Clark and knocked her down, the ball nowhere near the play. Carter refused to answer questions from reporters about the play after the game, but later said she had “no regrets” about it..

“I don’t remember when Michael Jordan came into the league, guys looking to beat him up,” Auriemma said. “I don’t remember when Larry Bird and Magic Johnson came into the NBA and elevated the NBA, I don’t remember them getting targeted and beat up just because of who they were and the attention they were getting. There were a lot of great basketball players before Jordan, Bird and Magic and I never heard one of them saying, ‘hey, why didn’t you do this when we were playing?’ ”

Auriemma, 70, who signed a new contract, a five-year extension that runs through 2029, the agreement announced by AD David Benedict at the Coaches event, had some advice for WNBA vets.

“Appreciate the fact that now is the time,” he said. “I get it. I get it. It’s long overdue, but why are you blaming that kid (Clark)? It’s not her fault. You would trade places with her in a minute, but you’re not there, you’re not her, so you’re (complaining) that she’s getting what she’s getting. The kid (Carter) that knocked her out? That’s the only time she’s ever been on TV, and the only time she’s ever been interviewed by reporters. ‘Hey, I’m not answering any Caitlin Clark questions.’ That’s just junior high stuff.”

Carter, who played at Texas A&M, was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft; she has played for Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago.

With the WNBA drawing so many new fans, “this is going to turn them off,” Auriemma said. “They should be celebrating.”