Wichita St. falls to No. 1 Houston

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night.

Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists.

“We are showing signs of maturity, not getting too high or too low,” Shead said. “We are following our leader, Marcus. When he came in and started to do his thing, we rallied behind him.”