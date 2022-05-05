 | Thu, May 05, 2022
Wichita State fires athletic director

Wichita State University's athletic director Darron Boatright was fired Wednesday. He had been under fire over struggles with fundraising for the new market of name, image and likeness payments too athletes.

May 5, 2022

Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright was fired on Wednesday. Photo by Bo Rader / Wichita Eagle / TNS

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State fired athletic director Darron Boatright on Wednesday amid growing criticism over the university’s inability to compete in the new market of name, image and likeness payments to athletes.

University President Rick Muma said in a news release that Boatright had achievements and successes during his tenure, but “there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed.” Muma did not elaborate.

Sarah Adams, the schools senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, will become interim athletic director while a search is conducted for Boatright’s replacement.

