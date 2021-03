The NCAA basketball tournament starts Thursday in Indianapolis with No. 11 seed Drake (25-4) vs. No. 11 seed Wichita State (16-5).

Showtime is 4:27 p.m. Channel: TBS.

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Wichita State are set to collide in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. Wichita State lost 60-59 to Cincinnati on Saturday, while Drake fell 75-65 against Loyola of Chicago on March 3.