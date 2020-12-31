Wichita State rolls to victory; Tennessee blasts Mizzou

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis registered 13 points as Wichita State easily defeated Newman 81-43 on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler added 11 points, and Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds for Wichita State (5-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Joel Boyce had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Jets. David Javorsky added seven rebounds and five steals.
