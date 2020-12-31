Menu Search Log in

Wichita State rolls to victory; Tennessee blasts Mizzou

Wichita State picked up its fourth straight victory Wednesday, rolling over NAIA squad Newman, 81-43. The game was scheduled early this week after WSU's game against Eastern Carolina was postponed.

By

Sports

December 31, 2020 - 9:29 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis registered 13 points as Wichita State easily defeated Newman 81-43 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler added 11 points, and Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds for Wichita State (5-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Joel Boyce had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Jets. David Javorsky added seven rebounds and five steals.

Related
December 3, 2020
March 9, 2020
February 7, 2020
March 27, 2019
Trending