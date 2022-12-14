Wichita State throttles Delta Devils

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 15 points to help Wichita State defeat Mississippi Valley State 71-48 on Tuesday night.

Pierre shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (6-4). Jaykwon Walton added 14 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and four steals. Craig Porter Jr. recorded 13 points and was 6 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

The Delta Devils (1-10) were led by Rayquan Brown, who posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Terry Collins added 13 points and nine rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Michael Barber also had seven points. The loss was the Delta Devils’ sixth straight.