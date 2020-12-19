Wildcat boys come out on top

MOUND CITY — Yates Center High’s boys turned it on down the stretch to pull in a 44-38 victory over jayhawk-Linn Friday.
The Wildcats trailed 26-23 after three quarters, but ended the game on a 21-12 outburst.
Sean Hurst led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, followed by Carter Burton with 11, Jack King with eight, Preston Hurst with six, Blake Audiss with three, Cash Cummings with two and Jayston Rice with one.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat girls showed marked improvement on the defensive end, but still could not come up with the W in a 30-25 defeat.
“We came out and competed,” Wildcat girls head coach Abbie Collins said. “We played much better defense. Now we need to finish shots. We missed too many easy ones. I saw some good things.”
Jayhawk-Linn led 8-7 after one quarter and 18-13 at the break. Neither team did much in the third quarter, with the Jayhawks opening a 22-15 lead after three.
Morgan Collins scored night and Liberty Cavender five. Molly Proper and Callie Miller added four apiece. Madelyn Proper and Grace Westerman chipped in with two and one, respectively.
Yates Center returns to action Jan. 12 against Southeast-Cherokee.