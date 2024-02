COLONY — The last time these two rivals took the floor against each other three weeks earlier, Marmaton Valley High’s girls had an early lead over Crest, but stumbled down the stretch and the Lady Lancers pulled out a hard-fought victory.

This time, the Wildcats had the answer.

Marmaton Valley broke open Friday’s Class 1A Substate Tournament opener by scoring the first nine points of the third quarter to take the lead for good.