UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High’s girls kept up their winning ways Tuesday, sparked by a stifling defense and balanced scoring.

The Wildcats, in their first game back from the Christmas break, took control in the second quarter, turning a 10-6 advantage into a 27-13 halftime lead over Three Rivers League rival Uniontown.

The Wildcats kept up their defensive oppression after the break, cruising to a 46-24 victory.