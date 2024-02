BUFFALO — Even without the services of leading scorer Janae Granere, Marmaton Valley High’s girls had little trouble getting the win Friday.

The Wildcats limited host Altoona-Midway to three field goals and blasted their way to a 45-14 win.

The victory keeps Marmaton Valley in a tie with Crest for third place in the Class 1A-I Substate standings at 12-5. The Wildcats have a key game against Jayhawk-Linn on Tuesday before hosting Chetopa Friday.