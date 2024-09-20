Wildcat Jr. High falls at Northeast

ARMA — Marmaton Valley Junior High showed improvement on the football field Thursday, but still came up short in a 20-6 loss at Northeast.

“This game really came down to a couple of plays,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “The close ones usually do.”

In this case, it was a couple of Wildcat miscues that led to Viking scores.

The game was cut short in the fourth quarter because of thunderstorms.

Still, Uhlrich noted the Wildcats were significantly more competitive Thursday than in a lopsided loss the week before at Uniontown.

“We had a really nice week of practice, and it was not a surprise that we played well,” he said. “If we keep working and doing the right things, we will continue to see the games we’re looking for.”

Marmaton Valley is at Pleasanton Thursday.