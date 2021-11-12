Wildcat junior high cagers struggle at home

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams hosted Southeast Middle School from Cherokee on Thursday night. Marmaton Valley was winless on the night. The boys B team lost 22-17, the boys A team lost 28-26. The girls B team lost 28-8, the girls A team lost 27-10.

The boys B team trailed 11-5 at the half. The Wildcats tried to mount a charge but Southeast was too much for them. Shots fell for Southeast that Marmaton Valley just couldn’t seem to hit.

Kris McVey, Jarrod Jamison, and Wyatt Burnett led the Wildcats with four points each. Dagan Barney and Kaden McVey had two points each.