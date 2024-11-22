Wildcat junior high squads earn road splits

LE ROY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams went 2-2 on the road Thursday at Southern Coffey County.

The Wildcat boys A team defeated SCC, 36-27, while Marmaton Valley’s girls B team prevailed, 14-8, in two quarters.

The Lady Titans took home a 29-12 win over Marmaton Valley, while SCC’s B team boys won, 13-7, in two quarters.

In the boys A team matchup, Marmaton Valley’s Xander Finch poured in 13 points, while Lane Lord scored 11 and Kooper Welch had eight. Anthony Sander added a field goal; Jaren Curl and Daniel Allee chipped in with free throws.

Emma Louk’s nine points paced Marmaton Valley’s girls B team. Kloie Snavely was next with four; Emily Heskett added one.

Louk also had 10 of Marmaton Valley’s 12 points in the girls A team contest. Aubrie Heskett scored two.

Zayne Endicott’s four points led the Wildcat boys B team. Ryler Stone scored two points and Allee one.

Marmaton Valley hosts Pleasanton Monday.