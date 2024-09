Marmaton Valley High’s Todd Stevenson carries the ball in a junior varsity matchup with Oswego Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s varsity squad captured a dramatic last-second win over Oswego to open the 2024 season Sept. 6.

The Indian junior varsity returned the favor on Monday, outscoring the host Wildcats, 56-46.

The Marmaton Valley varsity is back in action Friday with a road tilt at Arma-Northeast.