Wildcat JV goes 1-3

CHANUTE — Marmaton Valley High’s junior varsity volleyball squad went 1-3 at a Chanute tournament Saturday.

Leading the way in a 25-15 and 25-21 defeat to Labette County were Gracie Yoho with 15 points and Madi Lawson with five.

Marmaton Valley fell, 25-15 and 25-11, to Parsons. Yoho and Lawson had seven and four points, respectively.