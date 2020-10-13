Menu Search Log in

Wildcat JV goes 1-3

Marmaton Valley's junior varsity volleyball squad faced several larger schools over the weekend. The Wildcats fell to Labette County, Parsons and Anderson County, while defeating Coffeyville.

CHANUTE — Marmaton Valley High’s junior varsity volleyball squad went 1-3 at a Chanute tournament Saturday.

Leading the way in a 25-15 and 25-21 defeat to Labette County were Gracie Yoho with 15 points and Madi Lawson with five.

Marmaton Valley fell, 25-15 and 25-11, to Parsons. Yoho and Lawson had seven and four points, respectively.

