 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Wildcat softball team drops twin bill

Jayhawk-Linn proved to be a scoring juggernaut Tuesday, plating a combined 24 runs in a pair of victories over Marmaton Valley. The softball Wildcats have a doubleheader at Uniontown Thursday.

May 11, 2022 - 3:06 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Mary Brown camps under a fly ball against Jayhawk-Linn Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s softball team had a quick start on offense, but the Wildcats had a tough time slowing down a potent Jayhawk-Linn lineup Tuesday, falling 11-4 and 13-4.

The losses drop the Wildcats to .500 on the season, with a doubleheader at Uniontown Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

The Jayhawks took a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first of Game 1, before Aly Ard and Brooklyn Adams opened the home half of the frame with singles. Kendall Scharff walked, Payton Scharff singled in a run, and Madi Lawson singled in two more with one out to pare the deficit to 4-3.

