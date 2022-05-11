Wildcat softball team drops twin bill

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s softball team had a quick start on offense, but the Wildcats had a tough time slowing down a potent Jayhawk-Linn lineup Tuesday, falling 11-4 and 13-4.

The losses drop the Wildcats to .500 on the season, with a doubleheader at Uniontown Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

The Jayhawks took a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first of Game 1, before Aly Ard and Brooklyn Adams opened the home half of the frame with singles. Kendall Scharff walked, Payton Scharff singled in a run, and Madi Lawson singled in two more with one out to pare the deficit to 4-3.