MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team won three of four matches to tip off the 2021 season Saturday.

The Wildcats helped host the preseason Three Rivers League Tournament along with Uniontown after Jayhawk-Linn had to bow out as the original host site, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Marmaton Valley made easy work of Chetopa, Southeast and Pleasanton, losing only to St. Paul, which easily won all four of its matches.