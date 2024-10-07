Wildcats back on track

GREENSBURG — Marmaton Valley High had little trouble storming back into the victory column Friday.

The Wildcats scored early and often in a 54-0 win over Wheatland-Grinnell in a contest stopped at halftime because of Kansas’s eight-man mercy rule.

Senior quarterback Brayden Lawson was 11 of 13 passing for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats had only nine carries on the day, but churned out 96 yards and four touchdowns with those carries. Marmaton Valley High’s Chase Milan (72) blocks a Wheatland-Grinnell defender Friday. Photo by HALIE LUKEN/MVHS

Cooper Scharff had 88 yards on six carries, scoring three touchdowns. He also had 85 yards on two receptions and another score. Lawson added a touchdown on the ground, while Tyler Lord had five receptions covering 55 yards. Todd Stevenson had four receptions for 46 yards and a score. Brevyn Campbell added a 46-yard touchdown on his only reception.

Campbell also had a team-high eight tackles and a sack.

Friday’s contest was hosted by Greensburg because of the extended road trip involved with putting the game together. The campuses are 354 miles apart, with Wheatland-Grinnell stationed in Grainfield in northwest Kansas.

The Wildcats (4-1) return to district play this week with a home contest vs. Waverly.