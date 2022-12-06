 | Tue, Dec 06, 2022
Wildcats dominated in opener

“We were really hindered by a slow start and the inability to make shots,” said Yates Center head coach Lane Huffman. “Madison plays a really good zone defense that forced us into settling for early possession three-point shots.”

December 6, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Yates Center High boys basketball player Canon Cavender . REGISTER FILE PHOTO

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys basketball team was dominated start to finish in their season opener against Madison on Friday, 42-15. 

The Wildcats (0-1) got behind early and could never make enough shots to claw back into the game. The Bulldogs played a zone defense and forced Yates Center to take early three-pointers which they missed and lost possession. 

Yates Center continued to work around Madison’s zone defense but could only muster up four points by halftime to trail, 29-4. 

