Wildcats dominated in opener

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys basketball team was dominated start to finish in their season opener against Madison on Friday, 42-15.

The Wildcats (0-1) got behind early and could never make enough shots to claw back into the game. The Bulldogs played a zone defense and forced Yates Center to take early three-pointers which they missed and lost possession.

Yates Center continued to work around Madison’s zone defense but could only muster up four points by halftime to trail, 29-4.