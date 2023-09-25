Wildcats earn third shutout win

MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High football team shut out their third opponent of the season when they blanked Marais des Cygnes Valley at home Friday, 60-0.

The Wildcats (3-1) had two turnovers in a game that had one-way traffic all night. The first interception came from Jaedon Granere, the second from Brevyn Campell. Dre Ellis went for three touchdowns and had 98 rushing yards on the night.

“I always think it’s more impressive to shut somebody down. It’s hard to shut down teams in eight-man, where every opponent has a chance to score,” Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas said. “I was proud of the defense because it was our third shutout of the season. I think it’s something these guys pride themselves on.”