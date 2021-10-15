 | Fri, Oct 15, 2021
Wildcats end on a winning note

By

Sports

October 15, 2021 - 3:41 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Tyler Lord (12), Brevyn Campbell (50), Dagan Barney (51), Todd Stevenson (21), Garrett Morrison (8), and Cooper Scharff (25) walk off the field after scoring the last touchdown in their 52-6 win over Crest Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High contested its final football game of the season, as the Wildcats traveled to Crest on Thursday.

It was all Marmaton Valley, as the combined seventh and eighth-grade squad picked up a 52-6 win.

Marmaton Valley led 46-6 at the half. On the very first play of the second half, Marmaton Valley’s Todd Stevenson picked off the Crest quarterback, returning it for a touchdown. That touchdown gave Marmaton Valley a 46-point lead, ending the game due to the mercy rule.

