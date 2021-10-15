Wildcats end on a winning note

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High contested its final football game of the season, as the Wildcats traveled to Crest on Thursday.

It was all Marmaton Valley, as the combined seventh and eighth-grade squad picked up a 52-6 win.

Marmaton Valley led 46-6 at the half. On the very first play of the second half, Marmaton Valley’s Todd Stevenson picked off the Crest quarterback, returning it for a touchdown. That touchdown gave Marmaton Valley a 46-point lead, ending the game due to the mercy rule.